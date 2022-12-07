Stock futures fall on growing recession fears

No Comments

U.S. stock index futures fell on Wednesday after warnings of a looming recession from major Wall Street bankers offset any optimism over the CCP’s easing of strict zero-COVID restrictions in China that hampered the global supply chain.

Apple stock drops

Reuters:

Top executives at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Bank of America Corp. said on Tuesday that inflation would erode consumer spending power and a mild to more pronounced recession was likely ahead.

Mega-cap technology and other growth stocks such as Microsoft Corp., Apple Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Nvidia Corp, and Tesla Inc. dropped between 0.4% and 1.9% in premarket trading.

Concerns around a steep rise in borrowing costs have boosted the dollar and dented demand for risk assets such as equities this year, with the S&P 500 snapping a three-year winning streak and sinking 17.3% so far in 2022.

MacDailyNews Take: We’ll have a double dip with sprinkles!

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,