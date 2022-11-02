Tim Cook firmly latched Apple onto China’s CCP teat. What’s his plan for weaning it off?

In 2016, Apple’s “Operations Genius,” Tim Cook, secretly signed an agreement with the human rights-abusing Chinese Communist Party estimated to be worth more than $275 billion. Cook promised that Apple would do its part to develop China’s economy and technological prowess via infrastructure investments, business deals, and worker training in exchange for the CCP quashing its surge of what promised to be crippling regulatory actions against Apple, The Information reported last December.
Many years before that, some two decades ago, it was Cook who spearheaded Apple’s move to make products “Designed in California,” but “Assembled in China.”
Since Cook, 62, made his $275 billion secret deal with the CCP five years ago, and as he now nears retirement age, Apple has made precious little headway in diversifying its production away from capricious, authoritarian China.
Why?
If the $275 billion wasn’t to buy Apple half a decade to free itself by diversifying its production away from China, mitigating risk, what was it for?
With little warning, China locked down the world’s largest iPhone factory on Wednesday, declaring the zone around the Zhengzhou Foxconn Technology Group complex off-limits to combat a local Covid-19 outbreak. It’s the last thing Apple Inc. needed.
The abrupt move is expected to further disrupt a factory already grappling with an outcry over an on-site coronavirus outbreak, worker exodus and enforced quarantine. Local authorities said Wednesday that they’ll sterilize Foxconn’s campus and the surrounding areas in the next three days and send N95 masks to workers, another sign of the government’s tightening grip.
It served up a stark reminder of the dangers for Apple of relying on a vast production machine centered on China in a time of unpredictable lockdowns and uncertain trade relations… Apple is by far the largest business to adopt China as its factory floor.
Much now depends on the length of the lockdown, which is intended to last for a week until Nov. 9, but officials elsewhere in China have extended such actions for weeks, sometimes months, at a time.
MacDailyNews Take: Longtime Apple analyst Gene Munster on Tuesday estimated that it would take as long as a decade for Apple to reduce its current near-total reliance on China to meaningful levels.
At the current rate, it doesn’t look like Apple has 10 months, much less 10 years to extricate itself from China.
Tim Cook painted Apple into this corner. It worked marvelously well, until it didn’t.
A publicly traded company CEO’s job is to act in the best interest of its shareholders.
But, Apple’s operations don’t scream “genius” today. They scream “RISK!” But, you know, the market just loooves risk*.
One year ago today, Apple’s share price was $151.28. It closed today at $145.03. Dead money. Why? Mostly Apple’s dependence on China which is terminally obsessed with sparing twenty-three-year-olds** a case of the sniffles in a quixotic quest for the “zero-COVID” pipe dream. (You’d think interning dissidents into concentration camps would take up too much of the CCP’s time. Alas, no.)
Apple shareholders and, in turn, Apple’s rubber-stamping Board of Lackeys, should hold one person responsible if this spiraling China dilemma continues deteriorate: Timothy D. Cook.
So, what’s Cook’s plan for getting the company out of this boxed-in predicament into which he placed it? Certainly Apple shareholders have a right to know. Hopefully, Cook has a better plan than simply cashing out and dumping this nightmarish quandary into the lap of Apple’s next CEO.
*Dripping sarcasm
**The average age of a Foxconn worker is 23
10 Comments
It’s pretty obvious that Cook has decided to stage a dog and pony show of moving production out of China, but far too slowly for it to be meaningful. He’s planning on kicking the can down the road to the next guy or gal. He’ll retire if/when the shit hits the fan and, if he’s ever asked by the rare real journalist, he’ll claim that, hey, he was “working diligently on diversifying production” as he runs for high office in the People’s Republic of Kalifornia.
I just hope no one in China with COVID who was assembling my iphone coughed on it.
Double mask, double glove, spray it with Lysol, stand six feet away, never go outside, never go to school, let your grandparents/parents die alone in a nursing home wondering why you’ve forsaken them, and make sure you get several COVID “vaccine” jabs and you’ll be just fine…
…until you suddenly drop dead due to a totally unexplainable, infinitely unsolvable mystery which could never, ever, ever be caused by myocarditis and/or pericarditis from experimental mRNA injections, of course not.
lol.
Newsflash, Nov. 3: COVID ‘vaccine’ and face diaper pusher Julie Powell, ‘Julie And Julia’ writer who on October 1st wished death on the unvaccinated, dies ‘suddenly’ at 49
I’m sorry Julie didn’t live to see the BIG BEAUTIFUL MAGA TSUNAMI wash these shores clean in just 120 hours.
But, hey, Karma does what Karma does.
Thoughts and prayers.
“Apple’s rubber-stamping Board of Lackeys.”
Truer words have never been written.
“infrastructure investments, business deals, and worker training”
Looks good in my book. Nothing dramatic.
I am confident that board and Tim act in a best interest of shareholders. Yes these interest do not always align with someones wild imaginations of a perfect world, but its not a work for Apple and its SH to make the world better alone. Chinease need to man up and do it themselves as well.
I keep checking in with 9to5Mac, AppleInsider, etc. looking for insightful, cutting commentary like this, but all I ever get are endless corporate tongue baths from those type of sites that seem to value their Apple Park special event passes far more than their readership.
BRAVO, MACDAILYNEWS for always telling it like it is!
Once Apple’s focus shifted from building great products in order to empower people to market share and stock prices they needed China for its potential customers and cheap labor.
Nothing wrong with market share and making money. But when that becomes the measure of success, innovation and product quality become secondary. Navigating Chinese political mine field to ensure market share and profits has changed Apple forever and not for the better on many levels.
Listen to Steve Jobs explain this business reality.
I love MDN!
After reading this, I feel uneasy using Apple Products now due to Apple’s ties with the CCP and shows Apple care more about profits than the quality of their products, I feel that with all of us continuing to use Apple products, we’re all indirectly supporting communist China.