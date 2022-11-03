Man steals Macs in brazen armed robbery of Virginia Apple Retail Store

Police are on the lookout for a suspect described as “a black male in his 20s” after a man with a gun robbed Apple Store Clarendon in Arlington, Virginia on Wednesday.
The robbery happened at the store at 2700 Clarendon Blvd just before 12:30 p.m. Initial reports suggest that a suspect in his 20s pulled out a gold-and-black gun with an extended magazine and demanded laptops, before fleeing with four bags of items.
“At approximately 12:27 p.m., police were dispatched to the report of an armed robbery,” Arlington County Police Department spokeswoman Ashley Savage tells ARLnow. “Upon arrival, it was determined the suspect was inside a business when he brandished a firearm and demanded merchandise. The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle with the stolen merchandise. The suspect is described as a black male in his 20s. Police remain on scene investigating.”
The man fled east on Clarendon Blvd in an older model gold Cadillac sedan with Maryland tags, according to scanner traffic.
MacDailyNews Note: The vehicle, gun, and the suspect’s description closely match a recent armed robbery at the Apple Store Bethesda Row in Bethesda, Maryland (which is just 10 miles away from Apple Store Clarendon) that occurred on Saturday, October 22nd.
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.
3 Comments
Now we know how he got that gold Cadillac. Stealing and fencing Macs.
Chances this criminal has a least one gold tooth: 100%
Apple needs to redesign the points of enter at their retail stores. Instead of large glass windows maybe aluminum cheese grater gate like on the front on the mac pro. It would look both cool and make it harder for thieves to smash and grab.
One thing for sure apples mothership glass design did not take into account the zombie hordes.