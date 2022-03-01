Google Glass was a joke, but Apple’s smartglasses won’t be

In 2013, Google released Google Glass, $1,500 so-called smartglasses that quickly became the butt of jokes across America. The few Google Glass wearers were immedaitely dubbed “Glassholes.”

Johnny Davis for Esquire:

the $1,500 smart-glasses comprised of a tiny display screen mounted onto a flexible frame that incorporated a camera, a microphone and a computer. Like a Google phone, they could be voice-activated, using an “OK Glass…” command. Some visionaries predicted that the ability to take photographs, check your email or start recording video, without having to pull out your phone, would be a gamechanger. Others thought people would make a spectacle of themselves. The naysayers won, no contest. Banned everywhere from cinemas to changing rooms, Google Glass became such a joke that even its parent company released its own parody video. The objections were many and obvious. But chief among them was that they made you look ridiculous. Big Tech, however, was far from done with the idea… If smart-glasses are going to be the next big thing, it may be down to one company to make that happen — Apple. Can it repackage existing tech into a piece of kit that proves irresistible, like it did with the iPod from MP3 players and its Apple Watch from fitness devices? Overcoming the cultural challenge of persuading people to wear a computer on their faces is a big hurdle. But then, until recently, millions of people had given up on wearing a watch…

MacDailyNews Take: The number of Apple Watch users worldwide surpassed the 100 million mark in 2020, a mere five years after its release.

Apple’s AR smartglasses will obliterate that pace.

As with iPhone, Apple’s AR glasses will usher in a completely new age. Just as there is a clear delineation in time between “Before iPhone” and “After iPhone,” so, too, it shall be with Apple’s AR glasses.

As iPhone was to Nokia and Apple Watch is to Swatch, Apple Glasses will be to Ray-Ban et al. – MacDailyNews, March 8, 2019

Once Apple’s augmented reality smartglasses are released, people are going to want to wear them during every waking hour. – MacDailyNews, February 26, 2019

Someday, hopefully sooner than later, we’ll look back at holding up slabs of metal and glass to access AR as unbelievably quaint. — MacDailyNews, July 28, 2017

The impact of augmented reality cannot be overstated. It will be a paradigm shift larger than the iPhone and the half-assed clones it begat. — MacDailyNews, August 4, 2017

Augmented Reality is going to change everything. — MacDailyNews, July 21, 2017

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]