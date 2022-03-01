Google Glass was a joke, but Apple’s smartglasses won’t be

In 2013, Google released Google Glass, $1,500 so-called smartglasses that quickly became the butt of jokes across America. The few Google Glass wearers were immedaitely dubbed “Glassholes.”
the $1,500 smart-glasses comprised of a tiny display screen mounted onto a flexible frame that incorporated a camera, a microphone and a computer. Like a Google phone, they could be voice-activated, using an “OK Glass…” command.
Some visionaries predicted that the ability to take photographs, check your email or start recording video, without having to pull out your phone, would be a gamechanger. Others thought people would make a spectacle of themselves. The naysayers won, no contest. Banned everywhere from cinemas to changing rooms, Google Glass became such a joke that even its parent company released its own parody video. The objections were many and obvious. But chief among them was that they made you look ridiculous.
Big Tech, however, was far from done with the idea…
If smart-glasses are going to be the next big thing, it may be down to one company to make that happen — Apple. Can it repackage existing tech into a piece of kit that proves irresistible, like it did with the iPod from MP3 players and its Apple Watch from fitness devices?
Overcoming the cultural challenge of persuading people to wear a computer on their faces is a big hurdle. But then, until recently, millions of people had given up on wearing a watch…
MacDailyNews Take: The number of Apple Watch users worldwide surpassed the 100 million mark in 2020, a mere five years after its release.
Apple’s AR smartglasses will obliterate that pace.
As with iPhone, Apple’s AR glasses will usher in a completely new age. Just as there is a clear delineation in time between “Before iPhone” and “After iPhone,” so, too, it shall be with Apple’s AR glasses.
As iPhone was to Nokia and Apple Watch is to Swatch, Apple Glasses will be to Ray-Ban et al. – MacDailyNews, March 8, 2019
Once Apple’s augmented reality smartglasses are released, people are going to want to wear them during every waking hour. – MacDailyNews, February 26, 2019
Someday, hopefully sooner than later, we’ll look back at holding up slabs of metal and glass to access AR as unbelievably quaint. — MacDailyNews, July 28, 2017
The impact of augmented reality cannot be overstated. It will be a paradigm shift larger than the iPhone and the half-assed clones it begat. — MacDailyNews, August 4, 2017
Augmented Reality is going to change everything. — MacDailyNews, July 21, 2017
Oh how I’ve missed ridiculing the not-ready-for-prime-time Glassholes. Apple’s take should be amazing and ready for prime time. High five to all my fellow Apple stock holders.
I remember the sense of anticipation leading up to the iPhone. Just announce it already!
I’ve got the same sense of anticipation leading up to the the A-glasses and A-car.
Just announce them already!
I’ll never wear any computer oriented face/head device. The iPhone, Apple watch and iPad are enough digital for me….whats next… surgical implants?
But what about Facebook Smart Glasses? /s
MDN is correct, if this can be done it is likely to be done by Apple.
A spectacle like we’ve never seen before.
Sorry, contrary to popular belief it seems, this will be a spendy toy in search of people who will get rapidly tired of trying to read the data on their glasses.. or perhaps walking into walls, doors or traffic..
This is no better than super spendy VR headsets that have no real market either,, While perhaps its cool for a few minutes, after that, its over… just IMHO
A main objection to these kind of devices back then – and very much including MDN-staff too – are deep concerns regarding privacy, decency, recording and picture capabilities, recognition capabilities, and so on.
I don’t see why these concerns would just somehow disappear when Apple also makes such a device. Yes, it will be sleek, intuitive etc, but it also faces the exact same concerns.
Wear Apple glasses in the sports locker room of my children, and you can record what I will be doing to you until both you and those Apple glasses are well and profoundly smashed…
These kind of devices will be forbidden to wear in a lot of public spaces, and rightly so. Nothing will change there.
Why forbidden in PUBLIC places? Against the 1st Amendment.
“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
I don’t see anything in Amdt1 that would prevent lawmakers from prohibiting spyglasses in public places. Do you?
Don’t be so gullible about Apple. A free people shouldn’t allow Facebook, Google or Apple to use always-scanning devices to steal personal information. You know very well that all these companies want to use crowdsourcing to track you, your location, the facial ID of everyone you know, etc. Those glasses will also be on when you use an ATM, look at your computer screen, type in a code, etc. Even if Apple claims so, just wait for the waves of malware or bad actors inside Apple to attempt to access your eyeglass cam. Public location or not, the individual needs to have legal protection against the creepy expansion of Big Tech spyware. That includes Apple.
You were shocked that Apple would even consider scanning your photo album. With its brand of Glasshole device, Apple could scan everything you look at real time, whether you snapped a photo or not.
Well, aside from the basically mere technical point that I am European and not American, I would assume from an American 1st amendment perspective that one does not have the right to secretly record, picture, recognize or track other people with stealth devices, without people knowing about it, let alone consenting with it.
Those glass devices to me look more like hindrances and sheer obstacles to a decent life, liberty and happiness, which are not attainable without equal amounts of privacy.
Privacy, personal space and such I would (like to) think would be protected under the American constitution – if not in direct writing than surely in spirit – and not disregarded.
Fourth Amendment
The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.
That’s the extent of privacy you get. Protection from the government, not the public domain. Stepping outside is in the public domain.