Longtime Apple reporter Jim Dalrymple retires after 30 years; The Dalrymple Report podcast continues

Longtime Apple reporter Jim Dalrymple, known as “The Beard,” is retiring after almost 30 years! It’s the end of an era, for sure.

Jim Dalrymple for The Loop:

This is the most difficult, but at the same time, the most exciting story I have ever written. After almost 30 years of reporting on Apple, I am retiring.

I guess the biggest question is what happens to The Loop. Daily posts will stop, but the site will remain online, and we’ll use it to host The Dalrymple Report podcast, which Dave and I have decided to keep going. I may be officially retired, but I still have things to say and opinions to give.

Over the past couple of years, I have taken time to address issues in my personal life. In that time, I realized that there is so much more to life than work—I’ll be honest, that revelation came as a massive shock to me, but I couldn’t be happier.

From the early days at MacCentral in 1994, then to MacWorld in 1999, and starting The Loop in 2009, I have always tried to be honest in my reporting. I look back at my career with satisfaction and pride, knowing that I did the best I could.