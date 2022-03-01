Apple TV+’s ‘CODA’ wins Hollywood Critics Association Awards including Best Picture

Apple Original Films’ widely praised and award-winning film “CODA” was honored with a total of four Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) Film Awards, including the top prize for Best Picture, as well as Best Adapted Screenplay for writer/director Siân Heder, and Best Supporting Actor for Troy Kotsur.

Additionally, the three-time Academy Award-nominated film was recognized with an HCA Spotlight Award. The winners were revealed at the 5th Annual HCA Film Awards ceremony on Monday, February 28, 2022.

The honors by the HCA are announced on the heels of “CODA” making history at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, where it became the first film with a predominantly Deaf cast to receive the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, and star Troy Kotsur was the first Deaf actor to receive an individual SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role.

Since its global debut, Academy Award-nominated and acclaimed Apple Original Film “CODA” has received a continuous streak of acclaim and honors, and is the first motion picture with a predominantly Deaf cast to be nominated for an Oscar for Best Picture. In addition to its history-making SAG Awards, the film was recently recognized with an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Independent Motion Picture, an AFI Award, BAFTA Award nominations and a PGA Award nomination. At the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, it landed an unprecedented four awards, including the Special Jury Award for Ensemble Cast, the Directing Award, the Audience Award and the Grand Jury Prize.

At this year’s HCA Film Awards ceremony, “CODA” was honored with awards for:

• Best Picture – “CODA”

• Best Supporting Actor – Troy Kotsur

• Best Adapted Screenplay – Siân Heder

• HCA Spotlight Award for Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur, Eugenio Derbez and Daniel Durant

Apple’s series and films have now earned 212 wins and 950 nominations since the debut of Apple TV+ just over two years ago. Apple Original films and series have recently received recognition from the Academy Awards, SAG Awards, Critics Choice Awards, BAFTA Awards, Critics Choice Documentary Awards, NAACP Image Awards, as well as Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards, plus more.

“CODA”

17-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the sole hearing member of a deaf family – a CODA, child of deaf adults. Her life revolves around acting as interpreter for her parents (Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur) and working on the family’s struggling fishing boat every day before school with her father and older brother (Daniel Durant). But when Ruby joins her high school’s choir club, she discovers a gift for singing and soon finds herself drawn to her duet partner Miles (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo). Encouraged by her enthusiastic, tough-love choirmaster (Eugenio Derbez) to apply to a prestigious music school, Ruby finds herself torn between the obligations she feels to her family and the pursuit of her own dreams.

“CODA” is written and directed by Siân Heder, produced by Vendome Pictures and Pathé, with Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi, Patrick Wachsberger and Jérôme Seydoux serving as producers, and Ardavan Safaee and Sarah Borch-Jacobsen as executive producers.

“CODA” is now streaming on Apple TV+.

Congrats to the case and crew of awards-magnet CODA!

