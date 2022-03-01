Apple to increase COVID-19 testing for vaccinated retail employees ahead of dropping employee mask mandate

Apple plans to begin testing vaccinated retail staff twice a week for COVID-19 in preparation for dropping its mask mandate for employees.
Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:
The company announced the plan in a memo to U.S. retail staff Tuesday, changing a policy that had required vaccinated workers to test once a week. Unvaccinated staff had already been required to test twice weekly. At the same time, the company is now allowing employees to verify their results independently rather than providing proof.
Apple also said in the memo that it is reconsidering the mask requirement for employees and that an update will be shared soon. “At this point, team members should continue to wear a face mask in store,” according to the memo. The company is “currently reviewing our face mask guidance for team members.”
Apple has been gradually loosening its COVID-19 rules. The company recently dropped its mask mandate for customers in most stores across the country… The company has yet to announce a new return-to-office deadline for corporate employees.
