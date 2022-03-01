Apple halts all product sales in Russia

Apple said on Tuesday it has halted all product sales in Russia in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
“We are deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and stand with all of the people who are suffering as a result of the violence,” Apple said in a statement. “We are supporting humanitarian efforts, providing aid for the unfolding refugee crisis, and doing all we can to support our teams in the region.”
The company outlined a number of actions in response to the invasion, including stopping all exports into its sales channels in the country. Apple Pay and other services have been limited, the company said. The Russian state media, RT News and Sputnik News, are no longer available for download from the Apple Store outside Russia.
MacDailyNews Take: While we agree with Apple halting product sales, we believe people are smarter than Apple seems to think and that propaganda can and should be seen, not censored, as it tells us more about the perpetrators and their motives than does a vacuum created by censorship.
Apple should rethink their relatively newfound knee-jerk propensity to censor. Apple should not treat their customers as if they’re stupid, unable to handle ideas or discern truth. Apple, or any other Big Tech company, should not be playing Big Brother, arbiter of “truth.”
People who are confident in their ideas and values do not need to impose silence on anyone.
• RT News: https://www.rt.com
• Sputnik News: https://sputniknews.com
As we often write, the best way to consume “news” is to cast a wide net.
As always, readers of “news” need to consider the sources and interpret what they are are being told accordingly. The more disparate sources you can find, the better. And we don’t mean different newspaper, network, website brands that are all owned by the same conglomerate. Determining the actual ownership of your “news” sources is an investment that requires a bit of time, but it is very enlightening. — MacDailyNews Take, June 17, 2015
8 Comments
I’m with Apple on halthing product sales to Russia and I’m with MDN on being anti-censorship.
Apple thinks we’re stupid. Apple thinks it’s our mommy. Tim Cook is, ultimately, a fool for choosing censorship; the wrong path.
We can recognize propaganda, Apple. Trying to hide disinformation / misinformation doesn’t make it disappear. Look up “The Streisand Effect,” dummies.
Apple has been choosing censorship since the App Store. So as fans would say…. it’s for your protection and they welcome censoring you and I on our devices… for their protection.
Now I would love to see them pull the same trick in China. Google did!
Firstly, given how easily false information gets spread around and used to support one side or the other of many debates, I would say a vast number of people actually can’t – or more probably can’t be bothered to – critically examine what comes out of many news outlets.
But more to the point, this is not censorship. This is the heavy restriction on the ability of mouthpieces for the Russian government to be able to get false information out and earn revenue from doing so.
By reducing the ability to access those outlets, readership is reduced, therefore how much they can demand for ads is reduced, thereby cutting the available revenue that can be funnelled into the pockets of Putin associates and the propaganda arm of this one-sided war.
It may force people into casting their news net wider and encounter more facts about what is really going on. Just one example of this is the shock expressed by many Russian soldiers and their families about the nature of the invasion when the lies broadcast by those news channels are uncovered.
“Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but no one is entitled to their own facts” Too many wise people have said this to attribute it to just one….
Not Unlike the last elections in US of A
Wrong !!! everyone is not entitled to their own opinion; any thought that does not support the official opinion must be rooted out and eliminated. Regardless of facts and changing science, Freedom and individualism has no place in the modern connected world. The needs of the many out weigh the needs of the few. All people are property of the state and the few must be sacrificed for the long term well fare of the state.
I wonder if Timmy will halt sales to China when they invade Taiwan? I highly doubt it. He is only woke on the easy issues and gutless for everything else.
More like Apple will offer tax free holiday and steep discounts of all apple products to China’s mainland market as a way to congratulate the CCP and PRC for their brave unification of Taiwan from the grip of capitalistic imperial dogs. And we know what the mainland dose with dogs !
Fire Tim Cook!