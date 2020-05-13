Xiaomi co-founder Lei Jun caught posting from his Apple iPhone

Today Lei Jun, Xiaomi’s CEO and co-founder, inadvertently revealed that he uses an Apple iPhone at least occasionally, and not one Xiaomi’s many iPhone wannabes.
His recent post on which he recommends several books on the Weibo social network excited Chinese users. Because the post signature indicates which phone he used: iPhone. Typically, this functionality is used by companies for hints and teasers of upcoming smartphones, but in this case, the post was suddenly deleted and republished from Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro.
Xiaomi partner Pan Jiutang stood up in defense of Lei. He explains this situation by the necessity of testing the competitors’ devices.
MacDailyNews Take: “Testing.” As in: Copying.
However, what is the reason for such a late test of the iPhone 11. The smartphone is available for more than 7 months now and why the post was re-published – think for yourself.
MacDailyNews Take: Everybody — even the CEO and founder of an iPhone knockoff peddler — seems to get it, except for your average doofus Android settler.
Related articles:
Huawei CEO and founder admits he buys iPhones for his family – May 23, 2019
Chinese diplomat tweets that Huawei ‘has cut Apple into pieces’ – from his Apple iPhone – May 21, 2019
Huawei wishes followers ‘Happy 2019’ in a tweet sent from a real Apple iPhone – January 4, 2019
Google’s Android platform exists as it does today because of Apple’s iPhone – December 28, 2018
Samsung tweets 331 times – from an Apple iPhone – December 3, 2018
Daniel Craig resisted Android phone placement in ‘Spectre’ because ‘James Bond only uses the best’ – November 2, 2015
Samsung’s latest anti-Apple PR stunt backfires badly – June 17, 2015
Nick Cannon tweets his love of Samsung Galaxy S6 camera – from his Apple iPhone – April 17, 2015
Beleaguered Blackberry gets caught tweeting from an Apple iPhone – January 13, 2015
After appearing on stage with Samsung, Adam Levine tweets from his Apple iPhone – September 8, 2014
Samsung presenter Rachel Riley is an iPhone user – September 3, 2014
Samsung brand ambassador sued for $1.6 million for using Apple’s iPhone X in public – October 24, 2018
Higher income U.S. states use Apple iPhones; lower income states use Samsung Galaxy phones – September 27, 2016
iOS users are worth 10X more than those who settle for Android – July 27, 2016
Apple’s App Store revenue nearly double that of Google’s Android – April 20, 2016
Poor man’s iPhone: Android on the decline – February 26, 2015
Study: iPhone users are smarter and richer than those who settle for Android phones – January 22, 2015
Why Android users can’t have the nicest things – January 5, 2015
iPhone users earn significantly more than those who settle for Android phones – October 8, 2014
Yet more proof that Android is for poor people – June 27, 2014
More proof that Android is for poor people – May 13, 2014
Samsung pays big bucks for Oscars product placement, but Twitter and an Apple iPhone steal show – March 3, 2014
Oscars host Ellen DeGeneres uses sponsored Samsung onstage, tweets from her Apple iPhone backstage – March 3, 2014
Android users poorer, shorter, unhealthier, less educated, far less charitable than Apple iPhone users – November 13, 2013
IDC data shows two thirds of Android’s 81% smartphone share are cheap junk phones – November 13, 2013
CIRP: Apple iPhone users are younger, richer, and better educated than those who settle for Samsung knockoff phones – August 19, 2013
Samsung gets caught yet again with celebrity tweeting Galaxy ad from their Apple iPhone – December 3, 2013
T-Mobile USA CEO tweets ‘I don’t know what I’d do without my Samsung Note 3′ – from his Apple iPhone 5s – October 22, 2013
Tennis player David Ferrer accidentally tweets Samsung Galaxy S4 ad from his Apple iPhone – April 30, 2013
Oprah tweets ‘love’ of Microsoft’s Surface from her Apple iPad – November 19, 2012
7 Comments
Chinese 1,000 talents program encourages students stealing, cheating results in they can’t think or innovation. Stealing and cheating can’t go any places.
Chinese hackers hacked into coronavirus vaccines research and development was caught by FBI. The West and USA must be in vigilante at all times.
Fuck China. It’s a disgusting, theiving culture. Anyone dumb enough to think otherwise is an asshole, hypocritical leftist piece of garbage
Although it was over a decade ago, some friends told me, while teaching English in China, the Adult students were given clear instructions to not talk, keep eyes straight ahead and to not share any papers with fellow students during testing. It was merely seconds after tests were handed out that the majority of the students completely ignored the instructions and proceeded to cheat.
They were in-country for a few years and learned, cheating would occur, regardless Of instruction to do otherwise.
“Testing” lol. Tim Cook wouldn’t be caught dead using a Xiaomi.
It’s a signal about privacy/security.. Another crack forming in the CCP.
Lei jun has become “lei-jun-dary”. He’ll never live this one down. Scumm sucking plague-iarists copying everything, what a sad sack of human waste masquerading as upright and honest.
I meant CCP – the Chinese Copying Party