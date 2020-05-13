Xiaomi co-founder Lei Jun caught posting from his Apple iPhone

Today Lei Jun, Xiaomi’s CEO and co-founder, inadvertently revealed that he uses an Apple iPhone at least occasionally, and not one Xiaomi’s many iPhone wannabes.

GizChina:

His recent post on which he recommends several books on the Weibo social network excited Chinese users. Because the post signature indicates which phone he used: iPhone. Typically, this functionality is used by companies for hints and teasers of upcoming smartphones, but in this case, the post was suddenly deleted and republished from Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro.

Xiaomi partner Pan Jiutang stood up in defense of Lei. He explains this situation by the necessity of testing the competitors’ devices.

MacDailyNews Take: “Testing.” As in: Copying.

However, what is the reason for such a late test of the iPhone 11. The smartphone is available for more than 7 months now and why the post was re-published – think for yourself.

MacDailyNews Take: Everybody — even the CEO and founder of an iPhone knockoff peddler — seems to get it, except for your average doofus Android settler.