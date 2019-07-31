Apple shifts software exec Kim Vorrath to Augmented Reality team as headset project ramps up

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

Apple has reportedly shifted one of its key, high-profile software executives to its augmented reality team. As detailed by The Information, Kim Vorrath has led program management for Apple’s software team for over 15 years, but is now moving to focus on the AR team. Vorrath has joined the augmented reality team led by Mike Rockwell, the VP of AR and VR for Apple. Rockwell reports to Dan Riccio, Apple’s senior vice president of hardware engineering. Rockwell manages a team with “nearly a dozen direct reports who are working on everything from software to hardware to content in the area of AR and VR,” the report says… The thinking within Apple is reportedly that Vorrath’s leadership style will bring “some order to the team developing a long-anticipated AR headset.”

MacDailyNews Take: Someday, perhaps sooner than most think, Apple Glasses will change everything.

Of course, the iPhone would be the muscle. You want eyewear to be as light and stylish as possible, not big honking electronics on your face. Hopefully we can run with these as we want a heads-up display of our pace, HR, etc. which will be much safer than even glancing at Apple Watch when running on roads.

The possibilities are endless: “Siri, what kind of tree is this?” “Siri, which track is my train on?” Siri, what’s the square footage of this room?”

Note: As iPhone was to Nokia and Apple Watch is to Swatch, Apple Glasses will be to Ray-Ban et al. — MacDailyNews, March 8, 2019

Once Apple’s augmented reality smartglasses are released, people are going to want to wear them during every waking hour. – MacDailyNews, February 26, 2019

Someday, hopefully sooner than later, we’ll look back at holding up slabs of metal and glass to access AR as unbelievably quaint. — MacDailyNews, July 28, 2017

The impact of augmented reality cannot be overstated. It will be a paradigm shift larger than the iPhone and the half-assed clones it begat. — MacDailyNews, August 4, 2017

Augmented Reality is going to change everything. — MacDailyNews, July 21, 2017