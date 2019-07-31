Spotify reports bigger-than-expected loss, paid subscribers disappoint

Reuters reports:

Spotify Technology SA’s lighter-than-expected number of new paid subscribers drove shares as much as 5% lower in trading before the bell, overshadowing revenue, gross margins and user engagement successes in the second quarter.

[The company] said premium subscribers rose 30% from a year earlier to 108 million, but missed analysts’ expectation of 108.5 million… “The issue is that they missed on paid subs, which is probably the most important number for the company,” said analyst James Cordwell of Atlantic Equities.

[Spotify] faces competition from Apple Inc, which trails Spotify with more than 60 million subscribers as of June.