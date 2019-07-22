Apple patents gesture, expression tracking for mixed reality headset

It looks like Apple’s work on AR glasses (“Apple Glasses”) continues:

Janko Roettgers for Variety:

Apple’s upcoming mixed reality headset could include a number of sensors to track the eyes, gestures and even facial expressions of its users… The patent application in question, simply titled “Display System Having Sensors,” was first filed in March of this year, and published last week. It describes in detail plans to use a range of sensors to gather data from the wearer of a mixed reality headset. Apple has been working on its own headset for a couple of years now. CNET reported last year that this headset would combine augmented and virtual reality, meaning that it would overlay virtual objects and worlds over a view of the real world. The patent application filed last week further outlines how the company is likely going to do that: by capturing the real world with outward-facing cameras, and then displaying these images on a display — an approach that’s very different from the way Microsoft’s and Magic Leap’s augmented reality headsets work.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple Glasses will change everything.

Of course, the iPhone would be the muscle. You want eyewear to be as light and stylish as possible, not big honking electronics on your face. Hopefully we can run with these as we want a heads-up display of our pace, HR, etc. which will be much safer than even glancing at Apple Watch when running on roads.

The possibilities are endless: “Siri, what kind of tree is this?” “Siri, which track is my train on?” Siri, what’s the square footage of this room?”

