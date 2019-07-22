Apple preps launch pad for Apple Card blast off

Jeremy Horwitz for VentureBeat:

A little over two months ago, Apple released the first beta versions of iOS 12.4 and watchOS 5.3 — late point releases for its 2018 iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch operating systems, which were expected to lay the groundwork for the Apple Card credit card offering this summer. Today, final versions of both releases are going live on Apple’s servers…

For the time being, Apple’s early release notes don’t mention the Apple Card. But an announcement of that major new feature’s availability would likely arrive in its own separate press release when it’s ready to launch, and Apple has apparently been filing international trademarks to prepare for Card releases outside the United States.

iOS 12.4 is likely to be the last full point release to support both the iPad and iPhone, as Apple is splitting iPadOS off as its own tablet-specific operating system starting with iOS 13.