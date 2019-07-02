Apple updates iOS 13, iPadOS 13, watchOS 6, tvOS 13, macOS Catalina developer betas

Zac Hall for 9to5Mac

It’s time for iOS 13 beta 3 — for developer build testers at least. Apple has released the third developer beta version of iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 alongside new seeds of watchOS 6, tvOS 13, and macOS Catalina. Apple’s public beta builds should follow at a later date after the latest developer beta has been tested for some time.

Apple’s new software version won’t be complete until the fall, however, so testers should still expect performance and stability issues when running the iOS 13 beta on primary devices. Some early betas tend to have a mix of new fixes and new bugs. iOS 12 had 10 developer beta versions last year, so the third developer beta for iOS 13 is still early.

iOS 13 is currently available to test for free through Apple’s public beta program as well.