Everything new with Apple’s Messages in iOS 13

Andrew O’Hara for AppleInsider:

Messages is one of the most used apps on iOS, making it no surprise that Apple invested quite a bit of time in making it all the more powerful with iOS 13. Here is everything that has changed with the Messages app.

Profiles are new with iOS 13 and the Messages app. It allows you to set your first and last name, as well as an image for yourself that is automatically shared when someone adds your contact information. This can apply to everyone or just those who you have saved as contacts. That way all your contacts always have a great image and proper name attributed to them.