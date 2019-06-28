Dow posts best June since 1938

Mark DeCambre for MarketWatch:

U.S. stock benchmarks have mostly enjoyed a healthy run-up on the back of the Federal Reserve’s easier monetary-policy stance and hope for a China-U.S. trade pact.

Recent gains have helped the Dow Jones Industrial Average to ring up its best June gain of 7.2% since 1938 when the blue-chip benchmark surged an eye-popping 24.3% on the month, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

The S&P 500 index notched its best June return, with a gain of about 6.9%, since 1955 when the broad-market benchmark rose 8.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was on track for a 6.9% return in June, which would represent its best June since a 16.6% gain back in 2000.