The best iOS 13 tricks you haven’t tried yet

David Murphy for Lifehacker:

I’ve been playing around with iOS 13 since the developer beta first launched — bugs and all. Since it’s now available for public consumption, I thought I’d share a few of my favorite new tricks so you can get excited while you wait for the beta to install on your device.

Switching wifi networks without using Settings

For those who need a little more manual control over the wifi networks they connect to, I’m pleased to report that you’ll never have to open the Settings app ever again – hopefully — to connect to a wifi network. Instead, open your device’s Control Center.

Press and hold on the wifi icon to expand the view… Press and hold again on the wifi icon to pull up a list of all the wifi networks your device detects. Pick whichever one you want to use.