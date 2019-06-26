Apple’s QuickPath: How to use the new iPhone keyboard tool that revolutionizes typing in iOS 13

Jason Cipriani for CNET:

A new iOS 13 feature called QuickPath is going to change the way you type on your iPhone. Even after Apple began to allow third-party keyboard apps on the iPhone and iPad, its own keyboard lacked the option for gesture typing… Starting with iOS 13, you can swipe across the keyboard to compose messages thanks to the addition of QuickPath.

QuickPath is enabled by default after installing iOS 13. You don’t have to do anything other than place a finger on the keyboard and swipe. For example, if you wanted to type “Avocado,” you’d start by placing a finger on the “A” key and then drawing a line to the “V” followed by “O” and “C” and so on until you connect every letter in the word. Once you’re done, lift your finger off of the keyboard. Entering the next word — or words — is done the same way.

As with traditional typing, you don’t have to be precise with your gestures — iOS will predict what you’re trying to say as you swipe across the keyboard. Take the approach that as long as you get in the general area of a letter before moving on to the next, odds are iOS will either get it right or at least give you the right option in the QuickType bar.