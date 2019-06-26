Catalyst reveals Apple’s struggle with the Mac’s future

Jason Snell for Macworld:

This is not to say that there won’t be great examples of Catalyst apps, exemplars for other developers to follow. I’m optimistic that some of the developers of iOS apps I use a lot will go the extra mile to make sure that their apps are good Mac apps when they appear on the platform. I was encouraged by a Twitter thread from the developer of Ferrite Recording Studio, one of my favorite iOS apps. In the thread, he says he is committed to making a “Proper Mac App” and that it will take time to do so. While listening to the Accidental Tech Podcast and Under the Radar podcasts, it’s clear that Overcast developer Marco Arment is similarly not willing to dump a lousy version of his app on the platform.

iOS app developers are Mac users — it’s the only platform available for iOS app development. They know what the Mac feels like. I think many of them will choose to do the right thing — but it’s a shame they won’t have exemplary Apple apps to inspire them… Apple’s own apps — not just the ones made using Catalyst — are trying all sorts of different interface approaches in somewhat inconsistent ways.

As the platform owner, Apple does get to drive that process and make those calls. Unfortunately, right now it doesn’t seem to know what it wants. In the meantime, it will be up to third-party app developers to do the best they can to make great Mac apps—and to not blame their tools if they fall short of that standard.