Has the FCC just revealed the 16″ MacBook Pro?

This revelation started small, and then got bigger – first of all we learned:

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Apple this week received FCC approval for an unreleased MacBook Pro with a model number of A2159, which is one of the model numbers that was recently registered with the Eurasian Economic Commission. In the FCC documentation, Apple specifies that the unreleased A2159 machine is a MacBook Pro, which is curious as the MacBook Pro already received a 2019 refresh in May.

A short time later we heard:

Update: The FCC has pulled all of the documentation on the new A2159 machine.

What makes this all the more interesting is that Apple only released an updated MacBook Pro model in May.

MacDailyNews Take: Curious and curiouser. That Apple has an updated [anything] in the works is almost always true, but the FCC is highly unlikely to publish a fictitious listing. So, what do you think happened here? Could this be the 16-inch MacBook Pro?