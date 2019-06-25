Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro might be priced more like a desktop than a notebook

Michael Simon for Macworld:

Apple might have just updated its 13- and 15-inch laptops with better processors and a tweak to the much-maligned butterfly keyboard, but there might be a completely new model arriving later this year. Unfortunately, you probably won’t be able to afford it. Echoing a previous report by Ming-Chi Kuo, IHS Markit analyst Jeff Lin says that Apple is planning to release a 16-inch MacBook Pro in September, marking the first new size for Apple’s flagship notebook since the 13-inch model was introduced in 2009. The new Mac will reportedly have an all-new design and occupy a higher tier in Apple’s product matrix. Since the current 15-inch MacBook Pro starts at $2,399, the new model’s entry will likely top $3,000, and possibly touch $3,500 depending on the base model’s configuration.

MacDailyNews Take: One: Don’t tell readers what they can or cannot afford. They know what they can afford.

Two: This will be the flagship MacBook and it should be priced accordingly.

Three: Having aspirational, state-of-the-art Macs atop both the desktop and notebook categories is crucial for Apple and for Mac users. It keeps Apple on their game, keeps the innovation engine running, and the high-end features found on top-end units trickle down over time into other Mac models, benefitting all Mac users.