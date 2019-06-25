Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro might be priced more like a desktop than a notebook

Apple might have just updated its 13- and 15-inch laptops with better processors and a tweak to the much-maligned butterfly keyboard, but there might be a completely new model arriving later this year. Unfortunately, you probably won’t be able to afford it.
Echoing a previous report by Ming-Chi Kuo, IHS Markit analyst Jeff Lin says that Apple is planning to release a 16-inch MacBook Pro in September, marking the first new size for Apple’s flagship notebook since the 13-inch model was introduced in 2009.
The new Mac will reportedly have an all-new design and occupy a higher tier in Apple’s product matrix. Since the current 15-inch MacBook Pro starts at $2,399, the new model’s entry will likely top $3,000, and possibly touch $3,500 depending on the base model’s configuration.
MacDailyNews Take: One: Don’t tell readers what they can or cannot afford. They know what they can afford.
Two: This will be the flagship MacBook and it should be priced accordingly.
Three: Having aspirational, state-of-the-art Macs atop both the desktop and notebook categories is crucial for Apple and for Mac users. It keeps Apple on their game, keeps the innovation engine running, and the high-end features found on top-end units trickle down over time into other Mac models, benefitting all Mac users.
I have been looking at switching to a MacBook Pro from my iMac (plus an LG 5k screen, etc.). I would need at least 16 GB, preferably 32GB of RAM. My concern is that the SSD seems not to be replaceable. I want an SSD, but, if I am going to lay down 4 grand (approximately) for a laptop, I want to know that, if the SSD fails outside of warranty, I could replace it. Part of the value proposition for Mac gear has always been its re-sale value. I often keep my Macs 5 to 7 years and ususally obtain at least half what I paid for them upon resale. The potential resale value would certainly be impacted if the SSD can never be replaced.
Can a 2019 MacBook Pro 15″ have its SSD replaced?
I couldn’t agree more! I LOVE my 2012 rMBP precisely BECAUSE I was able to replace both the SSD and battery quite easily (plus it came with TONS of ports!). On top of the astronomical price one has to add tons of dongles for home, work & the plane (not to mention risk your keyboard failing). Still, I’m going to have to break down and get a new one eventually (maybe another 3 years?). BTW, they’re going from 15.4″ to 16″ is not THAT big an increase…
no.
Although there will be plenty of consumers who can afford this larger MacBook Pro, there will be far more consumers who can’t. More Apple pricing hate will flood the internet. It better not have any keyboard problems as that would really take the proverbial cake. It’s unlikely boosting the cost of Apple products is a solution to getting more people to buy Apple products. I suppose Apple has its own motives but I doubt I’ll be able to figure them out.
I’m set with my recent refurbished MacBook Pro purchase and so I don’t care what Apple is going to charge for this coming MacBook Pro. I hope it’s great for those who can afford it and it has nothing to do with me. It seems quite obvious Apple has no interest in growing market share percentage of any of its products. I would just like to see more consumers using Apple products but that’s not going to happen if Apple keeps this price-hiking strategy going strong.
Misleading title – you can get an iMac with a huge screen for way less than a MacBook Pro.. Priced like a desktop – NOT!
Well, I remember I paid over $3K for a 17″ PowerBook back in 2005, almost the same for the first Intel 17″ MBP… and NO, I ain’t rich, but if this rumor is true.. I might sell a kidney to buy it. My old 2014 15″ rMBP needs replacement.
So you expect Apple to stop building computers or perhaps you expect Apple to run sales. A 3000 to 3500 dollars laptop that is not 5k and as fast as the iMac pro with 10 cores seems as crazy to me as the dollar less than a $1000 stand. Which apparently means it will happen at that price point but will not be that fast.
If Apple switches processors and somehow is slightly slower than the new Mac Pro and it comes with 128 gigabytes of ram, can do 14 teraflops, 40 gbps Ethernet, a thunderbolt that delivers 240 gbps and can run full out for 17 hours I will be second in line to buy that base model for 3000 dollars. I’ll need to make sure they dumped the butterfly keyboard and brought back the magnetic power supply connection first. Any thing other than that Apple needs to show innovation on how to supply halo this specs at 1500 dollars.
How do you check 8k resolution on a 6k monitor? Apple should have added another 2000 dollars and built an 8k monitor.