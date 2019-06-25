Leaked hi-res images give us our best look yet at Apple’s ‘iPhone 11’

There will be several high-profile flagship smartphone launches between now and early September, but Apple’s upcoming new iPhone 11 is already stealing the spotlight… All eyes are already on Apple’s unreleased iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max, and iPhone 11R (or whatever Apple ends up calling them), the designs of which have been revealed in a series of leaks from numerous reliable sources.
We have indeed seen the iPhone 11 leak plenty of times already, but this latest leak comes from a source with a terrific track record [Mobile Fun/Olixer] and it might give us our best look yet at Apple’s unreleased iPhone 11… The renders show Apple’s gold iPhone 11 Max from every conceivable angle, and we can see all of the subtle design changes like the new round mute switch — as well as the not-so-subtle one: the massive new camera array on the back.
MacDailyNews Take: There are many other images within the full BGR article, so check them out! We don’t see the camera bump as “unsightly” at all. or, at least no more so than the current camera array on the iPhone XS/Max. It looks fine and we can’t wait to see what new and cool features it offers!
I totally agree with the MDN take on the camera. I’m more interested in the quality of the photographs it takes. If three larger lenses make for significant improvements in image quality, I’ll be happy.
Besides, if the past is any indication, soon other phone manufacturers will have bigger camera bumps that looks just like Apple’s, even if there is only one actual lens in there.
Is the notch really going to be that small? That’s a significantly smaller notch than current generation iPhones.