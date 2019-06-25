Leaked hi-res images give us our best look yet at Apple’s ‘iPhone 11’

Zach Epstein for BGR:

There will be several high-profile flagship smartphone launches between now and early September, but Apple’s upcoming new iPhone 11 is already stealing the spotlight… All eyes are already on Apple’s unreleased iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max, and iPhone 11R (or whatever Apple ends up calling them), the designs of which have been revealed in a series of leaks from numerous reliable sources.

We have indeed seen the iPhone 11 leak plenty of times already, but this latest leak comes from a source with a terrific track record [Mobile Fun/Olixer] and it might give us our best look yet at Apple’s unreleased iPhone 11… The renders show Apple’s gold iPhone 11 Max from every conceivable angle, and we can see all of the subtle design changes like the new round mute switch — as well as the not-so-subtle one: the massive new camera array on the back.