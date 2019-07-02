Apple, Amazon, Google and others ask Supreme Court to recognise LBGTQ rights

Apple is one of over 200 big firms to call on the Supreme Court to recognize LBGTQ rights, reports Ina Fried for Axios.

Companies signing the “friend of the court” brief include Adobe, Amazon, Apple, Comcast NBCUniversal, Dropbox, eBay, Facebook, Google, IBM, Intuit, Lyft, Microsoft, Mozilla, Pintrest, Salesforce and Uber. In all, the companies represent more than 7 million employees and generate $5 trillion in annual revenue.

The companies argue that LGBTQ non-discrimination policies benefit businesses and the broader economy.

From the Amici Cuiriae brief:

“The 206 businesses that join this brief as amicicollectively employ over 7 million employees and comprise over $5 trillion in revenue. These businesses — which range across a wide variety of industries (and some of which are even competitors) — share a common interest in equality because they know that ending discrimination in the workplace is good for business, employees, and the U.S. economy as a whole.” “When workplaces are free from discrimination against LGBT employees, everyone can do their best work, with substantial benefits for both employers and employees.”

Apple has consistently supported rights for LGBTQ people.

Speaking at LoveLoud festival in 2018, CEO Tim Cook called festival-goers a ‘gift to the world,’ and should not feel that they need to try and be, ‘what someone else thinks is normal.’

Just last weekend a large number of Apple employees including CEO Tim Cook participated in the Pride celebration in San Francisco.

MacDailyNews Take: Tim Cook posted the following Tweet after Pride, San Francisco.