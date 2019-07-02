Teens don’t make friends with people who don’t have iPhones

Dennis Green for Business Insider

It is by far the most popular device among teens and members of Generation Z, the tribe of 13- to 21-year-olds that comes after millennials. About 83% of teens surveyed in Piper Jaffray’s Taking Stock of Teens said they owned an iPhone. Some teens said they try not to include peers who own other kinds of devices on group texts.

Piper Jaffray’s Taking Stock of Teens report also claims 86% of teens expect an iPhone to be their next phone. That’s actually up on 2018, when around 82 percent of U.S. teenagers used an iPhone — up from 60 percent back in 2014.

“If you don’t have an iPhone it’s kind of frowned upon,” Liane Lopez, an 18-year-old high-school senior in New Jersey, told Business Insider.

It’s no surprise teens are hooked on their iPhones. In 2018, Pew Research revealed:

“Roughly four-in-ten teenagers said they feel anxious when they leave home without their cell phone and more than half (56%) associate the absence of their cell phone with at least one of these three emotions: loneliness, being upset or feeling anxious.”

MacDailyNews Take: When the worst criticism a teenager we know had to offer on iPhones was that you couldn’t make the app icons disappear in order to enjoy the Home screen image, you know Apple’s got pester power.

SEE ALSO:

This is what happens when you take away teenagers’ iPhones – August 23, 2018

Apple’s iOS 12 introduces new features to reduce interruptions and manage Screen Time – June 4, 2018

82 percent of U.S. teens use an iPhone – and that number is only growing – April 11, 2018

U.S. teens engage with Apple’s iMessage more than any other social platform – August 22, 2017

75 percent of teens say their next phone will be an iPhone – April 13, 2016