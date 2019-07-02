Apple switches off Back to My Mac remote access for all users

William Gallagher for AppleInsider:

Months after Apple first announced that it was dropping Back to My Mac, the service was officially switched off on July 1, 2019.

Introduced back in 2007 as a major part of Mac OS X Leopard, it was a way for users to remotely access their Macs across the internet.

The ability to share the screen of a Mac across the same network remains, and Apple does still offer a way to control Macs over the internet with the Apple Remote Desktop app. However, while Apple recommends that users switch to this administration tool, it costs $80, hasn’t been updated for two years, and is generally unreliable.