Apple’s updates retail jobs site with what inspires its people

Apple has updated its retail jobs site with a new look and a series of stories explaining what drives its employees, with case studies and short movies explaining what they are passionate about when they aren’t at work.

“Use what inspires you to inspire others: At the Apple Store, sharing what you love through our products helps others realize their own potential.

One of the case studies tells the story of Santa:

“As a Specialist, Santa delivers outstanding customer experiences by tapping into his own passion for writing and performing music. By opening up about his own interests, he finds a real way to demonstrate the possibilities of Apple’s products. “I want people to understand exactly what our devices are capable of. When people see how simple it is for me, they realize there’s no limit to what they can create.”

The updated site also lets readers explore available roles and links to more information explaining what life is like for retail store employees.

Apple’s retail site.

MacDailyNews Take: If there’s a problem with Apple’s retail stores it is that those passionate retail staff are so busy talking with equally passionate customers you sometimes feel like you’re interrupting when you want to buy a set of AirPods.