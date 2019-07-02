Apple faces third EU privacy probe over GDPR

Apple’s (AAPL.O) main regulator in the European Union, Ireland’s Data Protection Commissioner (DPC), has opened a third privacy investigation into the iPhone maker over the last few weeks, a spokesman for the DPC said on Tuesday.
The probe is examining whether Apple has complied with the relevant provisions of the EU’s new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) privacy law in relation to an access request from a customer.
It follows investigations opened last year regarding how Apple processes personal data for targeted advertising on its platform and whether its privacy policy on the processing of that data is sufficiently transparent.
EU regulators have 20 investigations into tech companies, with over half of these investigating Facebook and its offshoots.
MacDailyNews Take: This makes absolutely no sense to us, given how easy Apple makes it for customers to check, verify and change any information the company holds about them.
As a champion of consumer privacy, Apple will take any required steps to continue to protect them, if it is found guilty at all. The case follows a complaint by an Austrian data privacy advocate in January.
3 Comments
Must be some lose change in those Apple pockets somewhere,
Considering that the tidy exclusive Apple arrangement with the corrupt Irish government resulted in an effective tax rate of 0.005% on all EU sales, yeah, Apple has plenty of money to pay their back taxes.
https://9to5mac.com/2016/08/31/apple-tax-rate-ireland-commentary/
Under EU law, any country can set its taxes to whatever it wishes — as long as the same tax rate is applied to all businesses. Apple and other US companies got a special deal, leaving local Irish and EU companies with a dis-proportionally high tax burden. The EU ruling on taxes was absolutely correct.
This new probe into data sharing is also a sign that the EU actually cares about privacy. The very existence of iAd, iBeacon, and Google data sharing from iOS devices by default shows that Apple is being less than forthright about what data it sells. Don’t pretend that the billions Google gives Apple every year doesn’t come without some data transfer that you, the blind Apple user, are not informed of. Just because every Android maker does it too doesn’t make it right, or lawful in regions that actually protect the end user.
Correct.
This “investigation” should take all of a week (40 hours): 1 hour to do the investigation (call Apple, as them to email documents, get documents, read them) then 39 hours to write it up in fancy EU legalese.
Then, obviously, the EU investigators will find something that Apple has to do new, and the subsequent million dollar fine.