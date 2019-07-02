Apple faces third EU privacy probe over GDPR

Apple’s (AAPL.O) main regulator in the European Union, Ireland’s Data Protection Commissioner (DPC), has opened a third privacy investigation into the iPhone maker over the last few weeks, a spokesman for the DPC said on Tuesday. The probe is examining whether Apple has complied with the relevant provisions of the EU’s new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) privacy law in relation to an access request from a customer. It follows investigations opened last year regarding how Apple processes personal data for targeted advertising on its platform and whether its privacy policy on the processing of that data is sufficiently transparent.

EU regulators have 20 investigations into tech companies, with over half of these investigating Facebook and its offshoots.

Reuters

MacDailyNews Take: This makes absolutely no sense to us, given how easy Apple makes it for customers to check, verify and change any information the company holds about them.

As a champion of consumer privacy, Apple will take any required steps to continue to protect them, if it is found guilty at all. The case follows a complaint by an Austrian data privacy advocate in January.

