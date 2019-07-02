This is why Jony Ive quit Apple

Making things for himself is now what Ive is going to do. But what? The clue actually comes from Ive himself back in 2013, when I met him with his friend and right-hand man, Australian designer Marc Newson, who is also leaving Apple to join him at LoveFrom. The two men wanted to show off a collection of their favourite “stuff” that would be sold at auction, with the proceeds going to RED, the charity set up to raise awareness and funds to help eliminate HIV/AIDS in eight African countries. “These are the objects we would really like to own ourselves,” Ive said at the time.
There was a Leica Digital Rangefinder camera “which has the minimum number of buttons. It doesn’t even have a ‘hot shoe’ bracket on top to mount a flash gun”. There was a Range Rover, with red accents in the metal exterior and leather interior “because the Range Rover is one of the very few cars that has stayed true to its essence”. Also, desks, desk lamps, chairs, pens and watches (analogue, surprisingly, not smart like the Apple Watch). It is these things – luxury goods – that Ive will craft next
MacDailyNews Take: We’re convinced Ive will make some beautiful things, using his advanced knowledge of new materials and manufacturing processes to transform ordinary objects into sublime items everybody wants to use.
Tim Cook fiercely disputes ‘absurd’ WSJ report in scathing statement about Jony Ive’s departure from Apple https://t.co/HQrz97IsWl pic.twitter.com/dQrxjMgsoZ
Wait… why did he QUITE Apple?
Because he wants to make beautiful things.
Because he wants to spread love from his heart to humanity .
Quite the headline.
“quite” ? Just as Apple’s QA has gone downhill in recent years, so has MDNs. So sad.
That’s ill, I quill.
I’m surprised he didn’t leave right after Job’s passing. Operations guys pretty much suck at anything artistic. Every ops. guy I’ve ever dealt with pretty much was a dick.
Think for a moment about what Jony said.
“These are the objects we would really like to own ourselves,” Ive said.
This implies that all the stuff he designed for Apple WAS NOT delightful stuff that Ive would be proud to own and use.
That says a lot, and it diminishes my respect for him even more.
It’s one thing to collect millions in unearned paychecks for years while your underlings churn out occasional uninspired updates to Apple hardware. It’s another to have so little regard for Apple — and especially Mac — users that you spend your time designing pens and analogue watches and Christmas trees instead.
We get it that Cook didn’t assign Ive enough meaningful work and hold him accountable for his productivity and design quality. But it’s absolute BS for an executive to openly go play on bauble design while Mac users lived for 2013-2019 or 2020 without an expandable desktop Mac, for all current MacBook and MacBook Pro users to have shitty keyboards with inadequate stroke and durability. For millions of iOS users to have to buy overpriced replacement cables and adapters because the white crap Apple offered was not durable. The list of underwhelming design coming out of Apple for the last decade is too long. Obviously Neither Ive nor Cook paid attention to the details. Why did Ive continue to get paid???
Something that perfectly sums up Jony Ive:
“There was a Range Rover, with red accents in the metal exterior and leather interior “because the Range Rover is one of the very few cars that has stayed true to its essence”.
I’ve known a number of people that have owned Range Rovers over the past decade. They wanted an SUV that was a status symbol. Rare off road use, but was a standout when driving around town. ALL of these individuals got rid of them within a couple years due to near constant failures of this or that. One friend said that during the year he owned his the Range Rover was literally in the shop more than it was in his home garage or on the road. Everyone I’ve ever known that has owned one (from the basic models all the way up through one with all the bells and whistles) has complained about how unreliable they are.
So, Ive is more interested in looks and style than reliability and usefulness. That says it all.
Unreliability is part of the essense of a Range Rover. Always has been, always will be. It’s part of why people love them.
https://jalopnik.com/if-range-rovers-are-so-unreliable-why-do-people-still-1728727599
Range rover has gone from a cool tough awesome off-road Amazon crossing capable vehicle in late 70s .. to a bogus pretentious suburban SUV. And he claims it has stayed true to its essence? Haha , truly out to lunch.
Having heard that , I think im even happier now that is is not going to be the primary influencer at Apple anymore.
In life, people come and people go. In tech jobs, that happens even faster. In a year, if Apple is doing well, Ive will become just another ex-Apple employee as all the thousands before him. Why some people think his departure will be the downfall of Apple is beyond my understanding. I’m always hopeful that someone new will be better than the person who left which is feasibly quite possible.