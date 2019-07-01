Farewell Jony, and farewell Apple of old

Ken Segall for Observatory:

Jony, Jony, Jony — now look what you’ve done.

With one little “I quit,” you dragged all of us across the line separating Apple Classic and New Apple.

We had one foot over that line already with Steve’s passing. This just makes it final—the last spiritual connection to the old Apple is now behind us… yeah, it does hurt a little to see you go off to LoveFrom. Not the career move — I’m talking about the company name. Wish you’d thought a little harder on that one.

When we lost Steve, we found solace in two thoughts. First, we knew that Steve’s had burnt his values into Apple’s DNA. Second, we had you. God of design. Keeper of the Apple flame. Steve’s alter ego. The Un-Fireable One. Alas, you weren’t the Un-Resignable One.

I think that parting ways at this point is better for both you and Apple. It gives Apple another opportunity to think different. And at long last, it allows you to spread your wings without limitations at LoveFrom. So best of luck on the rest of your journey. But please — there’s still time to change that company name.