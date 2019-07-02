Apple plans cheap iPhone for China, sketchy report claims

Huang Ge for Global Times:

Apple Inc will launch a new iPhone tailored for Chinese consumers, media reports said on Monday, a move that industry insiders said showed the US technology giant’s urgency to arrest a sales decline in the domestic market due to mounting cost pressure from the China-US trade war. The new phone will reportedly remove Face ID, the facial recognition system for the iPhone, and instead employ an under-display fingerprint function, news site caijing.com.cn reported, citing sources on the upstream industry supply chain. An industry insider revealed that this is likely to “save on costs.”

Citing sources, the report claims Apple intends cutting costs by replacing Face ID with an under-display Touch ID sensor, development of which we previously heard was abandoned in 2017.

However, Chinese brands including Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivodo offer fingerprint sensors under the device.

Analysts from Barclays have previously claimed 2020 iPhones will have some form of under display authentication – but Ming-Chi Kuo and other analysts with a strong track record on Apple have made no such claims, predicting only iterative improvements.

Buffeted by trade war and decline in smartphone sales, Apple seems to want to cut costs in order to arrest its sales decline.

Global Times:

According to an online poll regarding “which aspect you hope Apple can optimize”, “price” got the most votes from more than 209,000 netizens, followed by “battery” with nearly 56,200 votes and “signal” from more than 31,700 as of press time.

MacDailyNews Take: The fact that the most well-regarded analysts haven’t made any such claim means this doesn’t sound right to us, all the claims so far suggest the next iPhone will be heavily focused on photography.

What may be more likely is that Apple may introduce a small, low-cost iPhone to replace the iPhone SE, but we’ve not seen too much enthusiasm on the part of the company when it comes to competing on price.

Why make a family car when you have a good business in luxury vehicles? Why sell low cost iPhones in China when you charge so much more at home?

