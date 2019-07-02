Fresh leak again hints at square camera in upcoming iPhones

The latest leaks suggests next-generation iPhones will have a camera design that pays homage to vintage cine-cameras, with a distinctive square ‘bump’ containing three different lenses.

Slashleaks claims to have CAD renders of 2019 iPhones, all of which show the square camera and an updated Face ID camera design in the ‘Notch’. The images are similar to those identified in January.

The square camera bump is quite distinctive.

Movie and camera enthusiasts out there may recall the 8mm Zeiss Ikon camera, which also housed its lenses in a distinctive square (though the camera was very much larger and the lens as thick as several iPhones.)

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed next-generation high-end iPhones will offer a new super-wide 12-megapixel lens and 3x optical zoom.

Along with much better night vision, the camera will be capable of capturing 3D information for use in Augmented Reality.

These are similar to claims we saw earlier this year from OnLeaks:

And this is the upcoming #iPhoneXR successor! As usual, 360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions, on behalf of my Friends over @Pricebaba -> https://t.co/M8q60b3rar pic.twitter.com/ZDNus7KLfQ — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) May 8, 2019

As we wrote back in May:

“The iPhone XR design largely remains the same as last year, with one striking new detail we’ve already seen in the leaked iPhone XI and XI Max images. The glass rear panel of the iPhone XR features a large square bump for the cameras, except in this case, there are only two cameras (vs three on the iPhone XI/XI Max) in the module. The cameras are arranged vertically, with the LED flash on the right.

“As for the camera details, not much is known about the dual camera module on the iPhone XR 2019. However, going by previous iPhones, we expect it to retain a pair of 12MP shooters – a wide-angle lens and a 2x telephoto lens. Notably, the iPhone XR features only a single camera module, so this is a significant upgrade for the 2019 model. There is no word on the selfie camera as of now.”

