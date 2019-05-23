“It’s impossible to talk about Apple retail in 2019 without mentioning Today at Apple,” Michael Steeber writes for 9to5Mac. “The program of creative sessions has become a primary force driving the philosophy, architecture, and organization of all Apple Stores since it was rolled out globally two years ago this week.”

“Those two years have been marked by a maturing session curriculum that has sharpened Today at Apple’s focus and expanded its reach,” Steeber writes. “The program has evolved so much, in fact, that it is beginning to outgrow the stores [for which] it was designed.”

“From the smallest mall stores to the largest global flagship locations, Apple attempts to offer a nearly identical regular program of sessions. As Today at Apple grows, this puts a strain on the store layout,” Steeber writes. “In mall stores — still the vast majority of Apple’s fleet — the Forum ends up being repurposed as a lounge for support appointments, even when sessions are going on. Customer frustrations around seating, noise, and crowding often stem from these two store functions colliding.”

“Standard mall stores simply can’t accommodate the layout needed for support and sessions to coexist peacefully,” Steeber writes. “It’s clear that Today at Apple doesn’t require a physical building to fulfill its purpose. The people, ideas, and interactions behind the sessions matter most. As Today at Apple enters year three, it will need to take a creative approach to reach its full potential — just like the program encourages others to do.”

