“The new high-end 8-core 15-inch MacBook Pro that was announced on Tuesday offers significant performance improvements over the previous high-end 6-core MacBook Pro from 2018, according to new benchmarks,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors.

“In a Geekbench benchmark uploaded this morning, the new MacBook Pro with a 2.4GHz Core i9 chip earned a single-core score of 5879 and a multi-core score of 29184,” Clover reports. “Comparatively, the high-end 2018 MacBook Pro has earned an average single-core score of 5348 and a multi-core score of 22620.”

Clover reports, “Single-core speeds are up almost 10 percent, while multi-core scores are up an impressive 29 percent.”

