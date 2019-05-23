“The new high-end 8-core 15-inch MacBook Pro that was announced on Tuesday offers significant performance improvements over the previous high-end 6-core MacBook Pro from 2018, according to new benchmarks,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors.
“In a Geekbench benchmark uploaded this morning, the new MacBook Pro with a 2.4GHz Core i9 chip earned a single-core score of 5879 and a multi-core score of 29184,” Clover reports. “Comparatively, the high-end 2018 MacBook Pro has earned an average single-core score of 5348 and a multi-core score of 22620.”
Clover reports, “Single-core speeds are up almost 10 percent, while multi-core scores are up an impressive 29 percent.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, Apple’s heat dissipation design works wonders!
Related articles:
Apple extends Keyboard Service Program to all MacBook, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro models with butterfly keyboard – May 21, 2019
Apple refreshes MacBook Pro with updated butterfly keyboard – May 21, 2019
Apple introduces first 8-core MacBook Pro, the fastest Mac notebook ever – May 21, 2019