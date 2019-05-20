“Want to protect your Mac against the Zombieland (MDS) bug?” Adrian Kingsley-Hughes reports for ZDNet. “According to Apple, becoming fully protected is not as simple as installing a patch.”
“Step one, however, is to install the latest updates, which are MacOS 10.14.5 for systems running Mojave, and Security Update 2019-003 High Sierra and Security Update 2019-003 Sierra for Macs running older operating systems,” Kingsley-Hughes reports.
“However, if you believe that you are at heightened risk of attack, Apple recommends that you disable hyper-threading on the CPU. And this comes with a huge performance cost, with Apple claiming ‘as much as a 40 percent reduction in performance with tests that include multithreaded workloads and public benchmarks,'” Kingsley-Hughes reports. “That’s a huge performance hit, and one that is likely to not only be noticeable, but have a major impact on how the Mac runs.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Intel’s defective garbage is the gift that keeps on giving.
CERT: The only way to fix the Meltdown and Spectre vulnerabilities is to replace the CPU. Intel et al. are going to try to sell us on a software bandaid instead of really fixing the problem properly. Watch and see. https://t.co/OeC2AoPdlK #Intel #AMD #ARM
— MacDailyNews (@MacDailyNews) January 4, 2018
