“Did Apple just stealth-release a new Mac display?” Julio Ojeda-Zapata writes for TidBITS.

“I’m not talking about the much-rumored 6K display that the company is supposedly designing and building for use with the upcoming new version of the Mac Pro,” Ojeda-Zapata writes. “No, I’m referring to a third-party monitor, the apparently new 23.7-inch LG UltraFine Display, that, until I went to an Apple Store last week, I knew nothing about. And it seems that few others have heard of it.”

“I had a different LG monitor in mind when I arrived at the Apple Store in the Uptown neighborhood of Minneapolis. I wanted to snap up the well-known 21.5-inch LG UltraFine 4K Display, which I had heard was being discontinued,” Ojeda-Zapata writes. “To my surprise, an employee told me I should consider forgoing the 21.5-inch model. Why? ‘Because we have a larger LG display for the same price.'”

“Here’s the weird thing: I could find virtually nothing about the 23.7-inch LG UltraFine Display online,” Ojeda-Zapata writes. “It’s not listed on Apple’s online store or LG’s Web site.”

Read more in the full article here.