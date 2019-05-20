“‘In some important ways, my generation has failed you,’ Cook said. ‘We spent too much time debating, too focused on the fight and not enough on progress,'” Cao reports. “‘You don’t need to look far to find an example of that failure,’ he continued, pointing to an example that no one understands better than those living in the natural disaster-dogged New Orleans: climate change.”
Below is Cook’s full speech from Tulane University on Saturday.
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Congrats, Tulane grads!
SEE ALSO:
Apple CEO Cook donates to New Orleans music school after Tulane University speech – May 20, 2019
Apple CEO Tim Cook to address Tulane University graduates at Commencement 2019 this May – February 8, 2019