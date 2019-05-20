Apple “has been relatively conservative in terms of the number of companies it’s acquired over the years,” David Gewirtz writes for ZDNet. “According to Crunchbase, Apple has acquired 106 companies since its founding in 1976, or an average of 2.5 per year.”

But, “while Apple has averaged just over two acquisitions per year since its founding, it’s acquired 10 companies in just the last 12 months,” Gewirtz writes. “This becomes particularly relevant as we approach Apple’s WWDC early next month. WWDC is when Apple showcases new features for iOS and MacOS. History shows that some of those features have been derived directly from previous acquisitions, although not all debuted publicly at WWDC.”

Gewirtz writes, “Since March 2018, Apple has made 10 acquisitions that we know of — here they are…”

• TEXTURE

• AKONIA HOLOGRAPHICS

• DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

• ASAII

• SILK LABS

• PLATOON

• DATATIGER

• PULLSTRING

• LASERLIKE

• STAMPLAY

Read more in the full article here.