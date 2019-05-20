“The estate of Harold Arlen, the man responsible for composing Over the Rainbow and numerous other classic songs, is suing Apple, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Pandora for selling unauthorized recordings of some of the songwriter’s most famous music,” Jon Porter reports for The Verge. “Forbes notes that the lawsuit says the companies are involved in a ‘massive music piracy operation’ involving over 6,000 pirated recordings.”

“It’s possible to see some of the unauthorized versions cited in the lawsuit in online stores. For example, there are two copies of the album Once Again… by Ethel Ennis available to stream on Apple Music, but the cover of one has been edited to remove the RCA Victor logo,” Porter reports. “In another case, we can see a clear price difference between two digital copies of an original cast recording of the musical Jamaica being sold on Amazon.”

“The lawsuit claims that these online retailers are selling and streaming these recordings with the full knowledge that they’re unauthorized,” Porter reports. “In total, the filing makes 216 claims across its 148 pages.”

