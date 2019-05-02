Miller reports, “In addition to activity tracking, Attain will also include sleep and nutritional components, as well as reminders to receive annual wellness checks, vaccines, and more: Earn rewards for hitting daily active calorie goals. Get reminders for important health actions: vaccinations, such as the flu shot; scheduling primary care visits and screenings; and refilling and picking up prescriptions. Get tips to sleep better, improve nutrition and increase mindfulness. Build healthy habits through challenges and daily activity. Get support for serious health moments, like finding lower-cost options for lab tests or imaging like MRI scans.”
“As for obtaining an Apple Watch through the program, Aetna says you can earn a base model through using its points-based system in 24 months,” Miller reports. “You can upgrade from the base model by putting a bigger payment down at the onset of the program.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Behold: The future, today! Congrats, Aetna customers! We hope there are many more health insurance companies to integrate Apple Watch to come!
