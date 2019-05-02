“In January, health insurance company Aetna announced a new ‘Attain’ wellness initiative relying on the power of the Apple Watch,” Chance Miller reports for 9to5Mac. “That program has officially launched to customers this week, allowing them to earn real world rewards – including a free Apple Watch – in exchange for healthy behavior.”

Miller reports, “In addition to activity tracking, Attain will also include sleep and nutritional components, as well as reminders to receive annual wellness checks, vaccines, and more: Earn rewards for hitting daily active calorie goals. Get reminders for important health actions: vaccinations, such as the flu shot; scheduling primary care visits and screenings; and refilling and picking up prescriptions. Get tips to sleep better, improve nutrition and increase mindfulness. Build healthy habits through challenges and daily activity. Get support for serious health moments, like finding lower-cost options for lab tests or imaging like MRI scans.”

“As for obtaining an Apple Watch through the program, Aetna says you can earn a base model through using its points-based system in 24 months,” Miller reports. “You can upgrade from the base model by putting a bigger payment down at the onset of the program.”

