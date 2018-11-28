“watchOS 5.1.2 will feature an Apple-designed ECG app that can indicate whether your heart rhythm shows signs of atrial fibrillation, a serious form of irregular heart rhythm, or a normal sinus rhythm,” Rossignol reports. “Apple Watch Series 4 is capable of generating an ECG similar to a single-lead electrocardiogram, according to the FDA.”
“The app will initially be limited to the United States, where Apple has received FDA clearance, but Apple Watch Series 4 models sold worldwide include the electrical heart sensor for future expansion,” Rossignol reports. “Apple promised that the ECG app will be available later this year, but it’s unclear when watchOS 5.1.2 and iOS 12.1.1 will be released.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: With about a month left in 2018, we’re tagging the release of watchOS 5.1.2 as “imminent.”
