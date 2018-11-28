“ECG functionality will be enabled on the Apple Watch Series 4 in the publicly released version of watchOS 5.1.2, which is currently in beta testing, according to an internal Apple Store training document obtained by MacRumors,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“watchOS 5.1.2 will feature an Apple-designed ECG app that can indicate whether your heart rhythm shows signs of atrial fibrillation, a serious form of irregular heart rhythm, or a normal sinus rhythm,” Rossignol reports. “Apple Watch Series 4 is capable of generating an ECG similar to a single-lead electrocardiogram, according to the FDA.”

“The app will initially be limited to the United States, where Apple has received FDA clearance, but Apple Watch Series 4 models sold worldwide include the electrical heart sensor for future expansion,” Rossignol reports. “Apple promised that the ECG app will be available later this year, but it’s unclear when watchOS 5.1.2 and iOS 12.1.1 will be released.”

Read more in the full article here.