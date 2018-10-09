“Thanks to its health monitoring features, the new Apple Watch Series 4 will save lives, probably within weeks of launch. I’ve been on real calls that might have had happier endings had the person been wearing one,” Mogull writes. “Apple should get full credit for building a mainstream device that will save some lives.”
“The Apple Watch Series 4’s three key health-related features are fall detection, atrial fibrillation detection, and a simplified electrocardiogram (ECG),” Mogull writes. “Here’s how they might help, the limitations they face, and where Apple might go next.”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple Watch has been saving lives for years now. Apple Watch’s intensity of lifesaving will only increase.
