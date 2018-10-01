“The iPhone maker is one of a very small number of companies in the world equipped with the multi-disciplinary resources it takes to create new health sensors inside mass-market consumer electronic devices,” Evans writes. “It takes a huge team of people and a great deal of time, money, and experience to bring just one health-related product innovation to market.”
“Apple is exploring multiple ways in which wearable sensors and machine intelligence can help improve lives,” Evans writes. “These include: A feature that lets the watch measure respiration rate. At least two blood pressure patents. A patent on a sunscreen detector… Everyone and their dog must by now have heard the whispers Apple plans to develop its own diabetes monitoring tools…”
MacDailyNews Take: Smart insurance companies – health and life – are already using or exploring ways to use Apple Watch to lower rates for wearers who exercise and more. This market is primed for rapid growth. The more useful Apple can make Apple Watch in terms of health monitoring, the better!
