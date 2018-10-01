“Apple’s newly developed ECG reading tool on Apple Watch may or may not gain approval for use outside of the U.S. fast, but the life-saving feature is just one of many health tools the company is developing as wearable tech unlocks the future of healthcare,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld.

“The iPhone maker is one of a very small number of companies in the world equipped with the multi-disciplinary resources it takes to create new health sensors inside mass-market consumer electronic devices,” Evans writes. “It takes a huge team of people and a great deal of time, money, and experience to bring just one health-related product innovation to market.”

“Apple is exploring multiple ways in which wearable sensors and machine intelligence can help improve lives,” Evans writes. “These include: A feature that lets the watch measure respiration rate. At least two blood pressure patents. A patent on a sunscreen detector… Everyone and their dog must by now have heard the whispers Apple plans to develop its own diabetes monitoring tools…”

