“With the recent announcement of FDA approval for the first-ever consumer wearable health device – the electrical heart rate sensor embedded within the new Apple Watch 4 – lawmakers have begun paving the way for an entirely new industry of consumer-based healthcare devices,” Joe Harpaz writes for Forbes.

“The significance of Apple’s De Novo clearance cannot be overstated (more on that below), and it foretells of a growing intersection between wearables, personal health, and the healthcare industry itself, which could drastically change the way we approach patient engagement and care,” Harpaz writes. “In fact, these changes have been brewing for a long time, and the new Apple Watch serves as a lens through which we can explore how new digital health technologies and the increasing involvement of traditionally consumer technology giants will shape the future of health.”

Harpaz writes, “Wearable health devices could also change the way we interact with doctors, schedule appointments, and approach acute care.”

Read more in the full article here.