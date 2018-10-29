“The significance of Apple’s De Novo clearance cannot be overstated (more on that below), and it foretells of a growing intersection between wearables, personal health, and the healthcare industry itself, which could drastically change the way we approach patient engagement and care,” Harpaz writes. “In fact, these changes have been brewing for a long time, and the new Apple Watch serves as a lens through which we can explore how new digital health technologies and the increasing involvement of traditionally consumer technology giants will shape the future of health.”
Harpaz writes, “Wearable health devices could also change the way we interact with doctors, schedule appointments, and approach acute care.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Smart insurance companies – health and life – are already using or exploring ways to use Apple Watch to lower rates for wearers who exercise and more. This market is primed for rapid growth!
SEE ALSO:
Zimmer Biomet and Apple launch major clinical study for 10,000 hip and knee replacement patients – October 15, 2018
Wowed by Apple Watch’s ECG? Wait ’til you see what’s next – October 1, 2018
New initiative offers free accidental death insurance to Apple Watch owners – September 28, 2018
Apple and Aetna hold secret meetings to bring Apple Watch to the insurer’s 23 million members – August 14, 2017
In major win for Apple, Aetna becomes first insurance company to subsidize Apple Watch – September 27, 2016
New ‘SweatCoin’ iPhone app pays people to get fit – May 5, 2016
Why you’ll wear an Apple Watch to keep your job – March 14, 2016
Share your fitness data for an Apple Watch – or cash – March 2, 2016
Tim Cook hints Apple might build a health device – November 10, 2015
Apple should double down on Apple Watch’s health sensors, battery life, and waterproofing – October 2, 2015
Health insurer will charge more for lazy people, less for active people, based on Apple Watch sensors – September 18, 2015