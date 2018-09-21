“Shoppers queuing up to buy Apple Inc.’s latest smartwatch anywhere but the U.S. face an uncertain wait before they can use the product’s headline-grabbing electrocardiogram feature,” Nate Lanxon reports for Bloomberg.

“Only American customers are being told the functionality will be enabled for them later this year,” Lanxon reports. “Apple isn’t even promoting the feature on its international websites, and instead focuses solely on the existing heart rate analysis tool that was present in earlier models.”

Lanxon reports, “The ECG capability of the Apple Watch helps the device sense atrial fibrillation, an irregular heart rate that can increase the risk of stroke, heart failure and other heart-related complications.”

MacDailyNews Take: It’s a regulatory issue, obviously. We’re not sure what the deal is at Bloomberg, but today they’re intent on spinning good news about Apple into negative headlines: “Apple’s New Smartwatch Can Only Monitor Your Heart in the U.S.”

“iPhone XS Buyers Undeterred by Eye-Watering Prices, Few Upgrades”

“Apple’s Biggest, Most Expensive iPhone Hits the Streets” Hit-whoring for Apple shorts isn’t a flattering look, Bloomberg. SEE ALSO:

