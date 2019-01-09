If you zoom out into the future, and you look back, and you ask the question, ‘What was Apple’s greatest contribution to mankind?’ It will be about health. … We are democratizing it. We are taking what has been with the institutions and empowering the individual to manage their health. — Tim Cook to CNBC’s Jim Cramer
“pple has already invested years to understand tech and build relationships with hospitals, doctors and regulators,” Fried writes. “Those are things, unlike a new app or phone feature, that are hard for rivals to quickly duplicate.”
MacDailyNews Take: There is so much that is left to do in the health arena, from having universal, secure medical records that every one of a patient’s doctors can access to research that can yield amazing breakthroughs that Apple is uniquely positioned to deliver!