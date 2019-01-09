“With all the TV maker partnerships Apple announced at CES, plus its earlier content deals, it’s clear that video service is Apple’s next big thing,” Ina Fried writes for Axios. “But as Apple CEO Tim Cook made clear in a CNBC interview Tuesday, transforming consumer health is Apple’s next really big thing.”

If you zoom out into the future, and you look back, and you ask the question, ‘What was Apple’s greatest contribution to mankind?’ It will be about health. … We are democratizing it. We are taking what has been with the institutions and empowering the individual to manage their health. — Tim Cook to CNBC’s Jim Cramer

“pple has already invested years to understand tech and build relationships with hospitals, doctors and regulators,” Fried writes. “Those are things, unlike a new app or phone feature, that are hard for rivals to quickly duplicate.”

MacDailyNews Take: There is so much that is left to do in the health arena, from having universal, secure medical records that every one of a patient’s doctors can access to research that can yield amazing breakthroughs that Apple is uniquely positioned to deliver!