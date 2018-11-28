New global research1 released today by Vitality, a leading behavior change platform, reveals that financial incentives combined with wearables encourage people to significantly increase their physical activity. It’s a finding consistent with the John Hancock Vitality Apple Watch user experience, and further confirms the company’s recent decision to help all customers live longer, healthier lives by including Vitality on every life insurance policy it sells. With the John Hancock Vitality program, customers have the option to earn rewards and potential premium savings through physical activity, better nutrition, mindfulness and preventative screenings.

The RAND Europe study of over 400,000 people in the U.S., U.K. and South Africa, the world’s largest behavior tech study based on verified data, concluded that those who wore an Apple Watch and participated in the Vitality Active Rewards benefit program averaged a 34 percent sustained increase in physical activity compared to participants without an Apple Watch. That’s the equivalent of 4.8 extra days of activity per month.

In the U.S., the RAND study results revealed significant improvements in levels of physical activity:

• The number of active days increased by almost 31 percent

• Participants who had the highest level of inactivity and body mass index levels improved more than other groups, increasing physical activity by 200 percent in the U.S

• High-intensity activity days increased by 52 percent

In addition, the study found that positive associations between Vitality with the Apple Watch benefit and physical activity persists over time.

John Hancock and parent company Manulife fundamentally believe insurers should help customers live healthier and have signed a global pledge with Vitality to help make 100 million people 20 percent more active by 2025.

“The RAND research proves the experience of our customers to date will have long-term impact – people can successfully take small, everyday steps to improve their overall health and a life insurance company can help them in that journey,” said Marianne Harrison, CEO of John Hancock, in a statement. “We’re fully committed to this premise, and our pledge today will further reinforce our bold commitment to give people the tools they need to live longer, healthier lives.”

Harrison, along with Manulife President and CEO Roy Gori and Manulife Canada President and CEO Mike Doughty, acted as signators in the pledge. Manulife recently announced it will give millions of group benefits employees access to the Manulife Vitality platform, starting this spring.

Apple Watch Series 4 Now Available for John Hancock Life Insurance Customers

John Hancock is also announcing today that policyholders can receive the new Apple Watch Series 4 for as little as $25 through regular exercise. The newest version of the watch can detect hard falls and features an electrical heart rate sensor that can also take an electrocardiogram.

“There is natural alignment between consumer health and longevity, and our goals as a life insurer. This type of shared value is good for everybody,” added Brooks Tingle, president and CEO of John Hancock Insurance, in a statement. “The Apple Watch has been an extremely popular and effective component of our program to date, helping our customers not only live healthier lives through better exercise and mindfulness habits – but also improve their financial wellness through the rewards our program offers, including lower premiums and discounts from some of their favorite national retailers.”

In 2016, the company first introduced customers to the opportunity to earn an Apple Watch (for an initial $25 fee) to support their physical activity goals and earn points that reduce or eliminate their monthly payments for their watch over a two-year period. Last year, John Hancock expanded the offering to include the Apple Watch Series 3. Today’s announcement furthers John Hancock’s commitment to motivate customers to protect both their financial future and stay active and healthy.

For more information about John Hancock Vitality visit:

https://www.johnhancockinsurance.com/vitality-program/apple-watch.html

Source: John Hancock