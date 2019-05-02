“As spotted by PetaPixel, the base $10/month Photography subscription featuring Photoshop and Lightroom now has a $20/month price tag,” Potuck reports. “Photoshop is also offered on its own for $21/month (as a single-app subscription).”
Potuck reports, “The 100% price bump came as a surprise to many users and PetaPixel was able to confirm the change with Adobe.”
MacDailyNews Take: Ah, the joys of subscriptionware!
Hey, have you heard of Pixelmator Pro? It’s just a one-time purchase for US$39.99. We recommend Pixelmator Pro highly!