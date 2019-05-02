“Adobe has made a notable change to its Creative Cloud subscription plans,” Michael Potuck reports for 9to5Mac. “The $10/month Photography offering that was a popular way to get access to Photoshop and Lightroom has just doubled in price. Meanwhile, Lightroom on its own is now priced at $10/month.”

“As spotted by PetaPixel, the base $10/month Photography subscription featuring Photoshop and Lightroom now has a $20/month price tag,” Potuck reports. “Photoshop is also offered on its own for $21/month (as a single-app subscription).”

Potuck reports, “The 100% price bump came as a surprise to many users and PetaPixel was able to confirm the change with Adobe.”

Read more in the full article here.