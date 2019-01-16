“Digital health is where big tech firms want to be right now: from Amazon to IBM, Microsoft to Google, hardware and software companies are scrambling to up their presence in the healthcare sector,” Jo Best writes for ZDNet. “Apple has been quietly expanding into the space for a number of years as its devices and its CEO Tim Cook even recently said that in future the company’s greatest contribution to humanity would be considered to be ‘about health.'”

“The first signs of Apple’s burgeoning interest in health came with the launch of its HealthKit platform and Health app, which debuted alongside the first Apple Watch Back then, it was consumer wellness that Apple was talking about, helping users track their exercise, diet, and other lifestyle metrics, with the idea that if you know how much you’re doing, you might be encouraged to do more,” Best writes. “However, the launch of CareKit and ResearchKit around the same time showed that Apple was also thinking about how to work with medical professionals as well as consumers.”



“While Watches aren’t cheap, they could potentially save insurers by encouraging customers to take up and maintain healthy habits, and so reduce their future healthcare needs. Lack of exercise is a risk factor for developing or exacerbating many chronic conditions; Vitality reports an average 34 percent increase in activity levels for those using the company’s reward scheme which features the Apple Watch,” Best writes. “There are other signs that Apple is looking to become indispensable to insurers.”

