“Adrian Gore, founder of Vitality Insurance, which commissioned the survey, suggested the findings also made the case for financial services companies adjusting their business models to incentivise clients,” Neville and Ralph report. “Under its own “shared value” approach, Vitality rewards subscribers who look after their health by, for example, reaching a certain step-count target, with benefits such as a Starbucks coffee or discounted gym membership — or, in the case of the new study published on Wednesday, access to an Apple Watch.”
“Rand Europe, a not-for-profit research institute that was commissioned to conduct the study, found that over a two-year period the group using Apple Watches saw an average 34 per cent sustained increase in activity, or 4.8 extra days of activity a month which Vitality estimates translates into two extra years of life,” Neville and Ralph report. “Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer, said Vitality and RAND’s results were ‘an exciting indicator of how much more we can achieve.'”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple Watch. Saving lives and adding years of life.
