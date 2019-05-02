“The take-away appears to be that consumers consider the convenience to outweigh privacy concerns,” Lovejoy reports. “Across all Americans – owners and non-owners of smart home tech alike – some 67% agreed with a statement that ‘Connected devices are ‘creepy’ in the way they collect data about people and their behaviors.’ But the surprising part is that among those who actually own such devices, the percentage was almost identical: 66%.”
“Consumers do at least try to prioritize security when buying connected devices,” Lovejoy reports. “Some 84% of owners say that they are generally aware of smart home security features, and that privacy and security are important when it comes to purchase decisions.”
“The US survey was part of a wider international study spanning the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, France, and the UK,” Lovejoy reports. ” Across the entire sample, there was widespread agreement on a need for laws on the security of smart home devices.”
MacDailyNews Take: People who are really concerned about security and privacy only buy HomeKit compatible devices.
